K-9 dressed as Santa makes three busts in one night

HILLSBORO, Ore. - A police dog with Christmas spirit assisted in the arrest of three different suspects, all while wearing a Santa outfit.
Stark, a K-9 deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had a busy day while wearing his favorite Santa Claus outfit Thursday in Hillsboro, Oregon.
His partner, Cpl. Micah Akin, said the dog wore the outfit all night long.
“He wore it all night long. He loves Christmas,” Akin told The Oregonian.
His first bust of the night was chasing down a domestic violence suspect, who Stark found hiding under a pile of clothes.
The next pursuit for the 7-year-old Belgian Malinois-Shepherd mix lasted over two hours tracking down 25-year-old Trevor Bates after he smashed a car window and fled the scene.
Stark finished the night around 1:45 a.m. after capturing a woman with an outstanding warrant.
Stark also broke an office record that evening with 186 busts, Deputy Jeff Talbot told The Oregonian.
According to the Washington County Canine Unit website, Akin joined the Sheriff's Office in 2005 and became a member of the K-9 Unit in 2012. His partner, Stark, was born on April 1, 2011, in California. The team is certified to support regular patrol operations as well as narcotics detection.
