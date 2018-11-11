Kansas City man pulls gun to halt attack on woman, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A registered gun owner in Kansas City helped save a woman who was being attacked in front of her children during a weekend incident, WDAF reported.
Benjamin Seadorf, whose LinkedIn profile describes his job as a security officer, was at home with his four children Saturday when he heard a woman screaming outside, the television station reported.
“She definitely was in fear of her life,” Seadorf told WDAF. “She was screaming at the top of her lungs, profusely bawling. She just kept screaming, ‘Help me! Help! Somebody, please help me!’ over and over again."
Security video shows Seadorf leaving his home with his registered, 9 millimeter handgun toward an intersection where a silver car was stopped at a traffic light. Police said Alarick Williams was attacking the mother of his three children, forcing her into the vehicle, the television station reported. The children were in the back seat of the vehicle, police said.
“I was completely in shock that he started beating on her and forcing her in the car,” Seadorf told WDAF.
Seadorf confronted Williams at the intersection, pointed his gun and ordered him to exit the vehicle and get on the ground, the television station reported.
“He put the car in park, and I knew he was going to start to comply and I wouldn’t have to go any further,” Seadorf said.
Williams was arrested and faces two charges of domestic assault, WDAF reported.
