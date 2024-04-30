Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers-Mavericks Game 5

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 5 on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks with lingering knee inflammation.

Head coach Tyronn Lue announced the news on Tuesday and told reporters that Leonard would not practice. The game will be the third that Leonard has missed in the first-round series against the Mavericks. He also missed Games 1 and 4.

The series is tied at 2-2 and heads back to Los Angeles Wednesday after two games in Dallas. The Clippers won both games that Leonard sat and lost the games that he played.