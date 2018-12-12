Update 1:53 p.m. EST Dec. 12: The fiance of a Colorado woman missing since Thanksgiving Day is cooperating with police, his attorney said in a statement Wednesday.
Kelsey Marie Berreth, 29, was last seen Nov. 22 in a surveillance video at a Safeway store in Woodland Park, Colorado. Berreth and her fiance, Patrick Frazee, share a 1-year-old daughter, KDVR reported. The girl is currently in Frazee’s care, the television station reported.
Jeremy Loew, who represents Frazee, said in a statement his client “continues to cooperate” with law enforcement officials.
“Mr. Frazee’s cooperation includes interviews with law enforcement, voluntarily releasing his phone to be searched by law enforcement, buccal swabs and photographs,” the statement reads. “Mr. Frazee hopes and prays for Ms. Berreth’s return.”
Original report: Police in Colorado released surveillance video of a woman who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day, KDVR reported.
Kelsey Marie Berreth, 29, a pilot instructor and mother of a 1-year-old girl, has not been heard from in nearly three weeks, the Denver Post reported.
The video, released by Woodland Park police, shows Berreth entering a Safeway store in Woodland Park at 12:27 p.m. Nov. 22. She is shown placing her daughter into a shopping cart, according to the video.
>> ‘She’s not the kind that runs off,’ Berreth’s mother says
Berreth has not been seen since. Police said she later dropped off her daughter with her fiancee, Patrick Frazee.
Berreth texted her employer, Doss Aviation, on Nov. 25 to say she would not be at work the following week, the Post reported. She also texted Frazee that day. He told police he had not seen Berreth since Thanksgiving, Woodland Park police Chief Miles De Young said.
>> Search intensifies for missing Colorado woman
According to investigators, Berreth’s cellphone was pinged at 5:13 p.m. Nov. 25 near Gooding, Idaho, KDVR reported. According to a Facebook page set up to track the search, Berreth has family in Idaho and Washington.
