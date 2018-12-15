  • Kentucky high school stages 'Adulting Day' to target real-life skills

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky high school staged an “Adulting Day” event Wednesday, an event that gave student tips in making the grade with real-life issues, WAVE reported.

    Seniors at Bullitt Central High School were schooled in practical matters such as managing credit cards, changing a tire, finances and dormitory room cooking, the television station reported.

    Christy Hardin, director of the high school’s Family Resource & Youth Services Center, organized the event, bringing in community leaders to speak to the students.

    “I think that the idea occurred to me originally, I saw a Facebook post that parents passed around saying they needed a class in high school on taxes, and cooking,” Hardin told WAVE. “Our kids can get that, but they have to choose it. And (Wednesday) was a day they could pick and choose pieces they didn’t feel like they had gotten so far."

