Kevin Hart attempts to race former NFL RB Stevan Ridley, ends up in a wheelchair

Comedian Kevin Hart, who is 5-foot-2, challenged former NFL running back Stevan Ridley to a foot race. It didn't go according to plan, and now he won't be walking for a bit.

Hart conducted his own post-race media conference via Instagram after the loss on Wednesday, recounting his perspective of events to his 178 million followers.

"Anytime anyone starts off by saying 'welp,' it's bad," he said. He began and ended his address with that phrase, so the situation is definitely not good. He added a disclaimer that fans shouldn't be alarmed when they see him out in public — because he's in a wheelchair.

"We get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash," Hart recalled. "40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s—t. Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors. I don't even know what that is, but I tore them. I tore those too. I can't walk. Sit my a** down. This is 44."

He blamed his age on the outcome, not his athletic ability, clarifying that he's "really fast."

"Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real. All my men, women out there 40 years old and above, it's not a game. Respect that age, or it will make you respect it" he said.

Hart made sure to mention that he was putting the story out before Ridley, who he apparently called to competition in the heat of a debate at a BBQ.

There are plenty of expletives in the video. The caption reads in part, “I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!!"

Plenty of celebrities poked more fun in the comments, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Will Smith.

Even if Hart hadn't injured himself, the odds definitely weren't in his favor. Ridley, an LSU standout, was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 draft and played four of his eight seasons there.

He rushed for a career-high 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2012. The 34-year-old has a Super Bowl ring from the Patriots 2015 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Ridley commented on Hart's post with a reference to recently re-retired quarterback Tom Brady:

"I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JOICE TOO BIG BRO!" Ridley wrote. "MY BAD @KEVINHARTFOREAL! HEAL UP AND PEEKP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!"

Hart has been vocal about his love for fitness, partnering with Nike on the “Hustle Hart” cross-trainers in 2016. He expressed his hope to "inspire people, motivate people to become the best versions of themselves possible through physical fitness," on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in 2020.

Based on the description of his injuries, he should be able to get back to that mission in 6-8 weeks.