Kevin Porter Jr.'s ex-girlfriend refutes 'false narrative' that he beat, strangled her

Content warning: This story includes graphic description of alleged domestic violence.

Former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s ex-girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, refuted prosecutors' claims Porter beat and strangled her in a social media post Wednesday.

"It is unfortunate that misleading information and narratives were shared to bring forth current charges in this case," Gondrezick wrote in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Porter was arrested Sept. 11 on felony assault and strangulation charges in connection to an incident that occurred at a New York hotel. Authorities responded to 911 call to the room at 6:45 a.m. ET. Upon arrival, officers determined Porter "struck [Gondrezick] multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around her neck," a police spokesperson said.

During Porter's arraignment the next day, prosecutors claimed he continued hitting Gondrezick until she ran out into the hallway covered in blood, leaving her with a fractured neck vertebra and a laceration above her right eye.

Gondrezick directly responded to those allegations, claiming she never granted prosecutors an interview or permission to make statements — despite Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzer's attempts:

"She went ahead and provided false narrative of details specifying that Kevin had balled his fist up and repeatedly punched me five times in the face along with strangling me until the point of losing breath causing redness, strain, and scars which I did not have and never occurred," she wrote. "The harassment and eagerness for me to support these claims to justify their position and remarks is a matter an Assistant DA took into her own hands while I was vulnerable, emotionally healing, and unavailable at the time of information being released."

Gondrezick said Curzer fabricated the claims of the case based on statements from an officer who was present after the alleged assault and "overheard possible comments from medical personnel."

"The information Assistant DA, Mirah Curzer, received was by hearsay and invalid to my truth," Gondrezick added.

Porter appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court for a scheduled hearing Monday, a day before he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and then waived. During that appearance, prosecutors dropped one of the assault charges against him.

The charge of second-degree assault was connected to Gondrezick's alleged fractured vertebra. Porter's defense team reportedly had documents to show Gondrezick had a congenital defect, not a new injury.

Curzer reportedly cited "insufficient evidence" as the reason for dropping the charge. Gondrezick claims the evidence couldn't have been insufficient because "it never existed."

Porter still faces charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault, to which he has pleaded not guilty. He is due in court again Nov. 27.