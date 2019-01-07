0 Kevin Spacey to appear at Nantucket arraignment on indecent assault charge

NANTUCKET, Mass. - The typically slow season on Nantucket is seeing an onslaught of media arrive for the Monday morning arraignment for actor Kevin Spacey.

Spacey is accused of sexually groping a teenager in the summer of 2016, and is expected to be at Nantucket District Court sometime before 11 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say Spacey groped the 18-year-old son of former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh after getting him drunk in July of 2016.

The appearance is expected to only take a few minutes, but locals say the attention leading up to it is turning a quiet time of the year into quite an ordeal.

"It's a big deal because it's Kevin Spacey, but it's just an arraignment," John Fee of Clyde's Cab said.

Locals have been monitoring the case for years, and are now anticipating the appearance after the surprising allegations.

"He's a pretty good actor and I liked his work, so it was pretty shocking," Nantucket native Elliott Sylvia said.

The district attorney's office says the alleged crime happened at The Club Car restaurant and bar in Nantucket, only a few blocks from where Spacey will face a judge Monday.

According to the court complaint, the teen, who was working as a bus boy at the restaurant, told Spacey he was over 21 when Spacey started buying him beer and whiskey.

After repeated attempts to get the teen to leave the bar, the complaint says Spacey started groping him in the middle of the bar.

"Spacey stuck his hand inside my son's pants and grabbed his genitals," Unruh said. "Nothing could have prepared my son for how that made him feel as a man."

Unruh and her son are not expected in court Monday.

Spacey tried to get his court appearance waived, but the judge denied it, saying he has to appear.

Diane Flaherty has lived in Nantucket for 65 years, and hopes the criminal case isn't what people remember about the island.

"I'm sorry that this had to happen, and I'm sorry someone has gone through this," Flaherty said. "I'd rather have people for other reasons other than this, because Nantucket has a lot more to offer."

There is no clear indication when and how Spacey will arrive, but several officials told Boston 25 News he will likely fly in before the 11 a.m. arraignment.

