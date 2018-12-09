Kid Rock pays off $81K worth of layaways at Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE - Inspired by Tyler Perry's act of generosity, musician Kid Rock has brought holiday cheer to Walmart shoppers in Nashville.
Thanking Perry for the great idea, Kid Rock said on Twitter Friday that he paid off all of the layaway accounts at his local Walmart in Nashville.
@tylerperry Great idea! I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You!— Kid Rock (@KidRock) December 7, 2018
The store's manager told The Tennessean that the musician gave approximately $81,000 to pay off the layaway accounts.
Earlier this week, Perry paid over $400,000 to clear layaway accounts for shoppers at two metro Atlanta Walmart stores.
Layaway customers will receive a note to let them know their neighbor, Kid Rock, paid off their account, The Tennessean reported.
