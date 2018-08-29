0 Kids at New Mexico compound washed dead boy's body as punishment, court docs say

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. - Court records show what investigators believe were the final hours of a Georgia boy’s life.

Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj's remains were found on a compound in New Mexico earlier this month with 11 other starving children.

The Clayton County boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, is among the five adults charged in his death. Prosecutors are now arguing against bond for Siraj Ibn and his partner, Jany Leveille.

The surviving children told investigators about religious rituals performed on Abdul-Ghani, saying the boy would cry with his eyes rolling back into his head as “jinn" and "shayateens," or spirits and demons, were cast out of him, sometimes for up to five hours a day.

After the child's death, they said regular washing of his body would be used as a "tool of punishments against one of the children, if he disobeyed the requests of the adults or showed disrespect."

The details come from newly filed court documents in Taos County, New Mexico, where the child's remains were found nearly nine months after his disappearance from Georgia and his biological mother.

New evidence includes Leveille's journal, describing Abdul-Ghani's final day on Christmas Eve when Siraj Ibn attempted to remove a spirit from the boy's body. The journal says his heart stopped, started again and stopped permanently, but Leveille believed he'd be "resurrected as Jesus."

Each of the children were prophets, she wrote.

The children told investigators that Leveille wanted to confront corrupt institutions or individuals like the military, CIA, teachers, schools and Grady Hospital where the woman expressed displeasure in her journal "due to treatment she and her mother received there."

The hospital is named in a handwritten note titled "Phases of a terrorist attack."

Levielle was also convinced Abdul-Ghani was actually her child, according to more excerpts from the journal.

Levielle claims the child's biological mother, Hakima Ramzi, used black magic to steal the boy from her womb.

A book of black magic was among the items seized during the compound raid.

