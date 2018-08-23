  • King Bio recalls more children's medications for microbial contamination

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A popular line of children’s medication is facing an expanded recall. Earlier this year, King Bio voluntarily recalled some products due to microbial contamination. 

    The company expanded the recall this week to include more products, including a chicken pox symptom relief medication, a fever reliever and teething pain reliever.

    King Bio said that a small percentage of its products have tested positive for microbial contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration

    >> Read more trending news 

    The products were made between Aug. 1, 2017 and April 2018.

    The company warned that using the contaminated products could cause infections that would need to be treated by a doctor, but that it had not received reports of illness related to the recalled items, the FDA said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Consumers who have purchased the recalled items should contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.com or call King Bio at 866-298-2740 Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST.

    Items involved in the recall:

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories