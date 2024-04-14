Knicks earn No. 2 seed in NBA Eastern playoffs with win over Bulls, Bucks loss to Magic

The New York Knicks jumped up to the No. 2 seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference playoff standings with a 120–119 victory in overtime over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The Knicks leapfrogged the Milwaukee Bucks, who lost 113-88 to the Orlando Magic.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 40 points and seven assists. Donte DiVincenzo added 25 points (shooting 5-of-14 from three-point range) while playing 52 minutes in the regular-season finale.

The Bulls were led by DeMar DeRozan's 30 points, but the veteran missed a floater over Precious Achiuwa and DiVincenzo with 2.1 seconds left that would've given Chicago a one-point lead. Nikola Vucevic added 29 points and Coby White scored 26 as they took the Knicks to the final buzzer.