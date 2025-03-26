Lady Gaga announces her 2025 'Mayhem Ball' tour: dates revealed in North America and how to secure presale tickets

Put your paws up, little monsters! Lady Gaga is headed out on tour, showcasing her new album Mayhem with the Mayhem Ball Tour. The pop icon will kick off the tour in Las Vegas on July 16, following her 2025 headlining sets at Coachella. The Mayhem Ball Tour is coming to six North American cities before heading abroad to Europe and the UK. This tour is mainly arena-based, a notable change from Gaga's 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour.
“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” Gaga said about the venue shift. “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."
Lady Gaga's ticket presale is open now for sign up, and fans can start shopping for tickets as early as Monday, Mar. 31. Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets to the 2025 Mayhem Ball Tour, including presale info and all the available dates and cities.
When do Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Lady Gaga’s North American tour will be available beginning Monday, Mar. 31, starting with various presales. General onsale begins Thursday, Apr. 3.
Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour presale sign-up:
Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Sunday, Mar. 30 at 8 a.m. ET. That presale opens Wednesday, Apr. 2 at 12 p.m. local venue time.
In addition to the official Artist Presale, there are two other presales select fans can try for tickets through:
Citi Presale: Citi is the official card of the Lady Gaga North American tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Mar. 31 at 12 p.m. local time until Wednesday, Apr. 2 at 11 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Verizon Presale: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Lady Gaga tour dates in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, Apr. 1 at 12 p.m. local time until Wednesday, Apr. 2 at 11 a.m. local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access or the My Verizon App.
Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball Tour tickets cost:
We don't know the official price of Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tickets yet, but third-party resell sites like Vivid Seats have select tickets available for certain dates of the tour already, starting at $320 for the tour's opening dates in Las Vegas.
The Mayhem Ball North America 2025 dates:
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
The Mayhem Ball UK and Europe dates:
Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena