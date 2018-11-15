  • Lady Gaga delivers pizza to wildfire evacuees during World Kindness Day

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Lady Gaga showed Tuesday she is much more than a singer and actress. She showed how to be kind to those who may have lost everything. 

    Tuesday, she showed up at a Red Cross wildfire evacuation shelter bearing pizza and spending time with those who have had to flee the fires, Entertainment Tonight reported

    She posted video of her visit to Twitter, encouraging others to also be kind to one another and help those who need it during World Kindness Day.

    Gaga was also one of the evacuees, having to leave her home because of the Woolsey Canyon fire, Entertainment Tonight reported.

    It wasn’t her first visit to a shelter. Gaga also went to another Red Cross location at Pacific Palisades High School and visited with the evacuees there on Sunday, KABC reported.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

