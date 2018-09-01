Lamborghini catches fire, driver pulls over, watches it burn

MURRAY, Utah - A Lamborghini is a total loss after catching fire Thursday along a Utah highway.
The driver noticed the green, 2004 Lamborghini was smoking around 12:30 p.m., pulled over, got out and watched the super car start to burn, KSTU reported.
Firefighters arrived and put out the flames. No one was injured in the incident.
TRENDING NOW:
- Skylights 2018: Week 1 high school football scores
- Labor Day 2018 deals and sales from Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more
- Police ask for help finding motorcyclist's missing arm after crash
- VIDEO: Father's Facetime Call Saves Young Daughter Trapped in Car with Drunk Woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}