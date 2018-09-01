  • Lamborghini catches fire, driver pulls over, watches it burn

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MURRAY, Utah - A Lamborghini is a total loss after catching fire Thursday along a Utah highway.

    The driver noticed the green, 2004 Lamborghini was smoking around 12:30 p.m., pulled over, got out and watched the super car start to burn, KSTU reported.

    Firefighters arrived and put out the flames. No one was injured in the incident.

