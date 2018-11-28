  • Last chance: Movies, TV shows leaving Netflix in December

    By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Every month, Netflix announces all the titles coming to and leaving the streaming service.

    And in December, Netflix users will have to bid farewell to some beloved films, including Disney’s “Moana” and 2016 Academy Award-winner “Spotlight.”

    Here are all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in December 2018:

    Dec. 1

    • Cabin Fever
    • Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
    • Groundhog Day
    • Happily N’Ever After
    • Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
    • Hellraiser
    • Hellbound: Hellraiser II
    • Sons of Anarchy, seasons 1-7
    • Spider-Man 3
    • Spy Hard
    • Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
    • Swept Under
    • The Covenant
    • The Game

    Dec. 4

    • Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
    • Air Bud: Spikes Back
    • Air Bud: World Pup
    • Air Buddies
    • Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
    • Spooky Buddies
    • Tarzan & Jane
    • The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
    • The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
    • The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
    • The Search for Santa Paws
    • Tinker Bell
    • Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
    • Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

    Dec. 7

    • Trolls

    Dec. 10

    • Battle Royale
    • Battle Royale 2
    • Teeth

    Dec. 15

    • Step Up 2: The Streets

    Dec. 16

    • Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

    Dec. 17

    • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

    Dec. 19

    • Ip Man: The Final Fight

    Dec. 20

    • Disney’s Moana
    • Food, Inc.
    • I Give It a Year

    Dec. 22

    • Spotlight

    Dec. 25

    • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

    Dec. 31

    • Troy 

    To stay updated on the Netflix movies and shows coming and leaving soon, visit whats-on-netflix.com.

     

