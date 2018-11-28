Last chance: Movies, TV shows leaving Netflix in December

Every month, Netflix announces all the titles coming to and leaving the streaming service.
And in December, Netflix users will have to bid farewell to some beloved films, including Disney’s “Moana” and 2016 Academy Award-winner “Spotlight.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Man shot 15 years ago in downtown Pittsburgh parking garage dies in hospital
- 12 people charged in relation to $87M in false Medicaid claims
- Man accused of fatally beating infant while changing her diaper
- VIDEO: 1 month after Tree of Life shooting, we mourn the lives lost
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Here are all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in December 2018:
Dec. 1
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N’Ever After
- Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
- Hellraiser
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Sons of Anarchy, seasons 1-7
- Spider-Man 3
- Spy Hard
- Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
- Swept Under
- The Covenant
- The Game
Dec. 4
- Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
- Air Bud: Spikes Back
- Air Bud: World Pup
- Air Buddies
- Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
- Spooky Buddies
- Tarzan & Jane
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Dec. 7
- Trolls
Dec. 10
- Battle Royale
- Battle Royale 2
- Teeth
Dec. 15
- Step Up 2: The Streets
Dec. 16
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Dec. 17
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Dec. 19
- Ip Man: The Final Fight
Dec. 20
- Disney’s Moana
- Food, Inc.
- I Give It a Year
Dec. 22
- Spotlight
Dec. 25
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Dec. 31
- Troy
To stay updated on the Netflix movies and shows coming and leaving soon, visit whats-on-netflix.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}