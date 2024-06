The Latest: 2 more prosecution witnesses expected in Hunter Biden's trial

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — The Latest on Hunter Biden's federal gun trial (all times local):

Federal prosecutors are wrapping up their gun case in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial with two more witnesses expected Friday in their effort to prove to jurors the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun purchase form when he said he wasn’t “an unlawful user of, or addicted to” drugs.

Prosecutors are still planning to call a drug expert and an FBI chemist, capping a week that has been largely dedicated to highlighting the seriousness of his drug problem through highly personal and sometimes salacious testimony.

Hunter Biden been charged with three felonies: lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

Currently:

— The prosecution is wrapping up in Hunter Biden's gun trial. There are 2 more witnesses expected

Here’s the latest:

HIGHLIGHTS FROM DAY 3 OF TESTIMONY: BEAU BIDEN'S WIDOW SAID SHE THREW GUN INTO TRASH CAN

The widow of Hunter Biden's brother told jurors in his federal gun trial Thursday about the moment she found the revolver in his truck, describing how she put it into a leather pouch, stuffed it into a shopping bag and tossed it in a trash can outside a market near her home.

“I panicked, and I wanted to get rid of them,” she testified about finding the gun and ammunition in the vehicle’s console in October 2018. “I didn’t want him to hurt himself, and I didn’t want my kids to find it and hurt themselves.”

The purchase of the Colt revolver by Hunter Biden — and Hallie Biden’s frenzied disposal of it — are the fulcrum of the case against him.

HUNTER BIDEN'S OTHER TRIAL

Hunter Biden was supposed to have avoided prosecution in the gun case altogether, but a deal with prosecutors fell apart last year.

He was subsequently indicted on three felony gun charges. He also faces a trial scheduled for September on felony charges alleging he failed to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes over four years.

