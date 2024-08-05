The Latest: Debby knocks out power to hundreds of thousands in Florida, Georgia

Here's the Latest:

Debby forces flight cancellations at Florida airports

More than 1,600 flights were canceled nationwide by midday Monday, many of them to and from Florida airports, according to FlightAware.com. One out of every five flights scheduled to leave Orlando International Airport was canceled Monday, with just as many incoming flights canceled there.

Nearly 30 percent of flights scheduled to depart Tampa International Airport on Monday were canceled. High numbers of canceled flights were also reported at airports in Jacksonville and Fort Myers.

Biden briefed on Debby's progress

President Joe Biden was briefed on Debby’s progress while at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said Monday.

The White House said Biden on Saturday approved Florida’s request for an emergency declaration and that federal rescue personnel, meals and water have been deployed to the storm-stricken region. The administration is closely monitoring the storm and response effort with state and local officials, it said.

A 13-year-old boy dies when tree falls on mobile home in Florida, and officials report other deaths in storm

A 13-year-old boy died Monday morning after a tree fell on a mobile home located southwest of Gainesville, Florida, according to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials reported other deaths as Debby moved inland.

A truck driver died early Monday on Interstate 75 in the Tampa area after he lost control of his tractor trailer, which flipped over a concrete wall and dangled over water before the cab dropped into the water below.

East of Steinhatchee, a tiny community in northern Florida near where the storm made landfall, a 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were killed late Sunday when the car she was driving on a wet road struck a median and then overturned off the road. A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Debby weakens to a tropical storm but flooding threat continues

Debby has weakened into a tropical storm with top winds hovering around 70 mph (110 kph). The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was moving slowly to the north-northeast, and was expected to decrease in speed as it turns to the east. Debby made landfall as a hurricane in the Big Bend region of Florida, one of the state’s least populated areas.

Forecasters are still warning that heavy rain could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

Big worry is storm surge from Debby

Forecasters said storm surge was expected to be the biggest threat for Florida, with 6 to 10 feet (1.8 to 3 meters) of inundation above ground level predicted in part of the zone near the Big Bend.

“That part of the coast is a very vulnerable spot,” John Cangialosi, a hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said Monday. Some areas, including Sarasota and Manatee counties, have already received 10 to 12 inches (25 to 30 centimeters) of rain.

In Georgia, the National Weather Service is predicting major flooding on some rivers: the Canoochee River near Claxton, the Ohoopee River near Reidsville and the Ogeechee River near Eden. All those rivers were below flood stage Monday but could see their water levels more than double by later in the week.

Hundreds of thousands without power

More than 350,000 customers were without power in Florida and Georgia on Monday, according to PowerOutage.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said some 17,000 linemen are working to restore electricity. He warned residents in affected areas to sit tight until conditions are safe.

“When the water rises, when you have streets that can be flooded, that’s hazardous,” DeSantis said. “Don’t try to drive through this. We don’t want to see traffic fatalities adding up. Don’t tempt fate, don’t try to go through these flooded streets.”

