The Latest: DHS says 475 people were detained during an immigration raid in Georgia

Some 475 people were detained during an immigration raid at a sprawling Georgia site where South Korean auto company Hyundai manufactures electric vehicles, according to a Homeland Security official.

Steven Schrank, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, said at a news briefing Friday that the majority of the people detained were from South Korea. “This operation underscores our commitment to jobs for Georgians and Americans,” Schrank said.

South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jaewoong described the number of detained South Koreans as “large,” though he did not provide an exact figure.

Thursday’s raid targeted one of Georgia’s largest and most high-profile manufacturing sites, touted by the governor and other officials as the largest economic development project in the state’s history.

Here's the latest:

Jeffries blasts August jobs report as sign of ‘dangerous one-man command economy’

“The August jobs report is the latest indication that Donald Trump is crashing our economy in real time and driving us toward a recession,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the top House Democrat, said in a statement.

The U.S. added about 22,000 jobs in August, a recent low, while the employment rate rose to its highest since 2021.

President Trump has criticized the jobs data, which are collected by the Bureau for Labor Statistics. Trump last month fired the head of the nonpartisan agency and appointed an economist affiliated with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

Jeffries continued that “life is becoming increasingly more expensive while unemployment is the highest in years.”

The New York Democrat also criticized the Republicans’ signature tax and spending law as “saddling the economy with trillions of dollars in debt” and cutting health and social welfare programs “in order to enact massive tax breaks for their billionaire donors.”

Pentagon-funded research at colleges has aided the Chinese military, a House GOP report says

Over a recent two-year period, the Pentagon funded hundreds of projects done in collaboration with universities in China and institutes linked to that nation's defense industry, including many blacklisted by the U.S. government for working with the Chinese military, a congressional investigation has found.

The report, released Friday by House Republicans on the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, argues the projects have allowed China to exploit U.S. research partnerships for military gains while the two countries are locked in a tech and arms rivalry.

“American taxpayer dollars should be used to defend the nation — not strengthen its foremost strategic competitor,” Republicans wrote in the report.

“Failing to safeguard American research from hostile foreign exploitation will continue to erode U.S. technological dominance and place our national defense capabilities at risk,” it said.

The Pentagon and didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

Canada’s Carney to delay EV mandate as country deals with Trump’s tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is delaying a requirement for automakers to begin hitting minimum sales levels for electric vehicles next year, an official familiar with the matter said Friday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to speak publicly ahead of Carney’s announcement.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set the target, requiring that in 2026 20% of passenger vehicles sold should be zero-emission vehicles.

Removing the requirement comes as automakers deal with the impact of President Trump's tariffs.

Carney is set to announce later Friday measures for workers and businesses in those sectors most impacted by the U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions.

— Rob Gillies

Top congressional leaders have demanded briefing on Venezuelan vessel strike

Pentagon officials were slated to brief congressional national security staff on Friday but no top-level session for Hill leaders was expected.

Congress has already adjourned for the week and many lawmakers have left town. House Speaker Mike Johnson is in Canada attending the G7 summit of global leaders.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman James Risch has acknowledged being in touch with the administration about the military strike, but provided no further details.

But House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries had called on the Trump administration to provide a full briefing for Congress.

Trump’s Friday schedule

At 10:30 a.m. ET, Trump will receive his intelligence briefing.

At noon, he’ll participate in an ambassador credentialing ceremony.

At 2 p.m., he’ll sign executive orders, followed by an announcement at 4 p.m., then a 7 p.m. dinner in the Rose Garden, according to the White House.

Congressional Republicans introduce bills to change Defense Department’s name to ‘Department of War’

Congressman Greg Steube of Florida and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah formally introduced the “Department of War Restoration Act of 2025” in the House and Senate respectively.

“It should always be clear to anyone who would harm our people: Americans don’t just play defense,” Lee said in a statement earlier this week.

“From 1789 until the end of World War II, the United States military fought under the banner of the Department of War,” Steube, an Army veteran, said in a statement. “It is only fitting that we pay tribute to their eternal example and renowned commitment to lethality by restoring the name of the ‘Department of War’ to our Armed Forces.”

President Trump said he wants to change the Pentagon’s official title because the War Department title “just sounded better.”

Only Congress has the power to establish, shutter and rename federal departments, meaning the legislation is required to formalize Trump’s name change.

Sen. Chuck Schumer says Democrats will force votes in coming weeks to reverse Trump tariffs

The statement from Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, came in response to Friday’s jobs report that said U.S. employers added just 22,000 jobs last month amid uncertainty over Trump’s economic policies.

“Donald Trump’s chaotic tariffs, failed policies, and fake trade deals have slowed job growth and continually raised prices on American families,” Schumer said.

The Senate voted in April to reverse some of Trump’s proposed tariffs on Canada, but the House did not act on the legislation.

Republican Senate leaders endorse GOP congresswoman to succeed Joni Ernst

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson got a major boost Friday in her bid to succeed Iowa's Republican Sen. Joni Ernst just days after Ernst confirmed she wouldn't run for a third term. Within hours of Ernst's announcement Tuesday, Hinson said she would run for the open seat.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Tim Scott handed Hinson an endorsement Friday in a joint statement. Thune said Hinson would bring to the Senate her “unrelenting energy” working for President Trump’s agenda.

Hinson, who represents Iowa’s northeastern corner, joins two other Republicans in a primary for Ernst’s seat.

Operation Warp Speed was one of Trump’s biggest achievements. Then came RFK Jr. and vaccine skeptics

President Trump launched Operation Warp Speed in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, an effort he's credited with saving tens of millions of lives. During a Cabinet meeting last week, he likened it to "one of the greatest achievements ever."

Sitting at the table as a proud Trump spoke was Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who came under fire at a congressional hearing Thursday for his work to restrict access to vaccines, including the very COVID-19 shots still touted by his boss.

The three-hour hearing exposed an odd dichotomy: One of Trump's most universal successes in his first term remains Operation Warp Speed, yet his handpicked health chief and a growing cadre of Trump's "Make America Great Again" supporters are distrustful of the very mRNA vaccine technology that the president has championed.

Defense Department cancels classified briefing on US strike on alleged Venezuelan vessel

Defense officials were scheduled to provide a classified briefing Friday morning to Congressional leaders and key Hill committees about the strike. But it was canceled without explanation, according to a person familiar with the plans who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

— Michelle L. Price.

Stocks are higher and bond yields are lower as weak jobs report helps case for rate cut

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.6%, propelled by another strong earnings report from chipmaker Broadcom. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell after the government said U.S. employers added just 22,000 jobs last month as the labor market continued to cool under uncertainty over President Trump’s economic policies, particularly tariffs.

The slowdown in the job market could bolster the case for Federal Reserve to cut its main interest rate, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell has already signaled as a possibility. An announcement of a rate cut at the Fed's next meeting Sept. 16-17 could reduce other borrowing costs in the economy, including mortgages, auto loans, and business loans.

South Korea expresses ‘concern’ over US immigration raid at Hyundai’s Georgia plant

South Korea on Friday expressed "concern and regret" over a major U.S. immigration raid at a sprawling Georgia site where South Korean auto company Hyundai manufactures electric vehicles.

South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jaewoong described the number of detained South Koreans as “large” though he didn’t provide an exact figure.

His ministry would not confirm or deny South Korean media reports saying that about 300 South Koreans were detained in Georgia on Thursday. The Atlanta office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which assisted immigration authorities at the site, posed on the social media site X that about 450 people total were apprehended.

Hyundai’s South Korean office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Trump's administration has undertaken sweeping ICE operations as part of a mass deportation agenda. Immigration officers have raided farms, construction sites, restaurants and auto repair shops.

More stats from today’s job report

— Factories shed 12,000 jobs last month, the fourth straight month that manufacturers have cut payrolls

— Construction companies cut 7,000 jobs, and the federal government 15,000

— Labor Department revisions cut 21,000 jobs off June and July payrolls

— Workers’ average hourly earnings rose 0.3% from July and 3.7% from August 2024, exactly what forecasters expected

Trump administration investigates Medicaid spending on immigrants in Democratic states

The Trump administration is taking its immigration crackdown to the health care safety net, launching Medicaid spending probes in at least six Democratic-led states that provide comprehensive health coverage to poor and disabled immigrants living in the U.S. without permanent legal status.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is scouring payments covering health care for immigrants without legal status to ensure there isn’t any waste, fraud or abuse, according to public records obtained by KFF Health News and The Associated Press.

While acknowledging that states can bill the federal government for Medicaid emergency and pregnancy care for immigrants without legal status, federal officials have sent letters notifying state health agencies in California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington that they are reviewing federal and state payments for medical services, such as prescription drugs and specialty care.

The federal agency told the states it’s reviewing claims as part of its commitment to maintain Medicaid’s fiscal integrity.

The US job market has lost momentum this year

That’s partly because of the lingering effects of 11 interest rate hikes by the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve in 2022 and 2023 and partly because Trump’s policies, including his trade wars, have created uncertainty that leaves managers reluctant to make hiring decisions.

So far in 2025, the economy has generated 85,000 new jobs a month, down from 168,000 last year and an average 400,000 a month during the hiring boom of 2021-2023 as the United States roared back from COVID-19 lockdowns.

“The labor market is showing signs of cracking,” said Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. “It’s not a red siren alarm yet, but the signs keep growing that businesses are starting to cut workers.‘’

US employers added just 22,000 jobs last month amid uncertainty over Trump’s policies

The Labor Department said Friday that hiring decelerated from 79,000 in July. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3%, the Labor Department reported.

When the department put out a disappointing jobs report a month ago, an enraged President Trump responded by firing the economist in charge of compiling the numbers and nominating a loyalist to replace her.

Talking to reporters Thursday night at a dinner with wealthy tech executives, Trump had seemed to shrug off whatever hiring numbers would come out Friday. “The real numbers that I’m talking about are going to be whatever it is, but will be in a year from now,’’ the president said.

Vice President JD Vance sits down with Lara Trump

The president’s daughter-in-law will present an interview with the vice president on Saturday evening for her Fox News show, “My View with Lara Trump.”

Vance has served as a pitchman for the White House, traveling to swing states like Georgia and Wisconsin to promote administration policies like recent tax legislation.

He’s also expected to talk about the upcoming midterms and the next presidential election, when he’s been floated as a potential successor to Trump.

The interview airs Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

