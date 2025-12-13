The Latest: Shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Latest on the shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island (all times local):

At least 2 killed in Brown University shooting, AP source

At least two people have been killed and several others injured in a shooting at Brown University on Saturday, a law enforcement source told The Associated Press.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

University officials initially told students and staff that a suspect was in custody, before later saying that was not the case and that police were still searching for a suspect or suspects, according to alerts issued through Brown’s emergency notification system.

-Alanna Durkin Richer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.