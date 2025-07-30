Law enforcement video shows Bryan Kohberger in traffic stop months before Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — (AP) — An Idaho sheriff's office has released body-worn camera footage showing Bryan Kohberger during a traffic stop that occurred months before he killed four University of Idaho students in 2022.

The video was released by the Latah County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. The video shows an August 2022 traffic stop when Deputy Darren Duke pulled Kohberger over for speeding on a highway that runs between Moscow, Idaho, and Pullman, Washington. Kohberger is driving the same white Hyundai Elantra that police say he drove on Nov. 13, 2022, when he killed Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in a rental home near the University of Idaho campus.

The deputy ticketed Kohberger for not wearing a seat belt before sending him on his way.

Some of the law enforcement agencies that worked on the murder case have announced that they will release documents related to the investigation now that Kohberger has been sentenced to life in prison.

