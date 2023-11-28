LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time minutes mark for latest NBA record

LeBron James made more NBA history on Monday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, in the middle of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers, officially played more minutes than anyone else in league history. James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous minutes record of 66,297.

LeBron has played the most minutes in NBA history passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (66,298).



38-years-old and still going 👑 pic.twitter.com/TgowlgWtwX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 28, 2023

Karl Malone is third on the list with more than 62,700 minutes played. Longtime Lakers star Kobe Bryant is fourth, and former Dallas Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki is fifth on the list. Chris Paul is the closest active player to James on the all-time minutes list, though he’s at No. 28 with just more than 47,700 minutes played. Kevin Durant is the only other active player inside the top 50.

James was already the all-time minutes leader in the postseason. He’s played 11,654 playoff minutes, well ahead of Tim Duncan’s 9,370. The next closest active player on that list is Durant at No. 19 with 6,725 minutes.

James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record last season in an emotional moment at Crypto.com Arena. He entered Monday's game with 39,060 career points.

James, who will turn 39 next month, is in the middle of his 21st season in the league and his sixth with the Lakers. He’s averaging 25.5 points, eight rebounds and 6.6 assists so far this season. James has played just shy of 34 minutes per game, too, which is close to his career average despite him being more than two decades into his playing career.

The Lakers were 10-7 headed into Monday’s game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and they've won four of their last five games.

Though James’ career is rapidly nearing its end, he’s still playing at an incredibly high level. Both his minutes and points record, regardless of how this season or the rest of his career ends, are sure to stand for a long, long time.