The annual Leonid meteor shower peaked this weekend, offering a stunning natural light show.
Skygazers took to social media to share their photos of the celestial phenomenon. Here are some of our favorites:
1. Llyn Padarn, Snowdonia, Wales, United Kingdom
Photo by @gareth_mon_photography, Instagram
Leonids Tree A rare Leonids Meteor streaks across the sky above Llyn Padarn in Snowdonia With a bright moon lighting up the lone tree and a decent level of water to isolate the tree in the lake #astrophotography #leonids #meteor #snowdoniapics #beatiful_wales #uk_nightphotography #ukshots #northwales #bbcwales #gloriousbritain #tree #indurotripodsuk #igerscymru #letsgobenro #benrouk #gwladgwlad #visitwales #wanderlustwales #nasa #apotd #stars #nikonphotography #nikoneurope #lake
2. South Stack, Wales, United Kingdom
Photo by @bigolivesphoto, Instagram
3. Cannon Beach, Oregon
Photo by @lestertsaiphotography, Instagram
The Leonid meteor shower did not disappoint this year, especially with the gigantic fireball that burned up right overhead and lit up the night. Couldn’t believe how many meteors I caught in frame using my Sigma 50mm 1.4 Art lens as opposed to a super wide angle. . . . #meteors #capture4cubes #shotonlexar #lestertsaiphotography #sigmaphoto #cannonbeach #manfrottoimaginemore #milkyway #milkywayphotography #leonids #meteorshower #astrophotography #nightsky #nightskyphotography #longexposure #nightscape #explorer #travelphotography #travelphotographer #oregonexplored #traveloregon #pnwonderland #pnw #pacificnorthwest #oregon #thatoregonlife #milkyway #oregonlife #sony #sonyalpha
4. Coleman, Alberta, Canada
Photo by @bound_for_mountain, Instagram
5. Blauen, Germany
Photo by Stephane Vetter, Facebook
Léonide du matin ... Quand les cartes mémoires sont bien remplies par les images de la nuit et que tu décides d'en...Posted by Stephane Vetter on Saturday, November 17, 2018
6. Lone Mountain, Big Sky Resort, Montana
Photo by @davepecunies, Instagram
7. The Rumps, Cornwall, United Kingdom
Photo by @chrisfletcherphotography, Instagram
The Rumps @ 3am this morning. The earth 🌍 spinning at 1000mph! I saw quite a few meteors from the Leonids shower. More light pollution there than I thought tho. This image comprises of 150 30 second shots stacked together. #star #stars #startrails #the #earth #spinning #at #1000 #mph #light #lighttrails #meteor #meteors #meteorshower #leonids #leonidsmeteorshower #earlyhours #night #nightshift #nosleep #nightphotography #dark #landscape #lightpollution #sea #longexposure #seascape #cornwall
8. Oregon
Photo by @thezachhayes, Instagram
9. Llyn y Dywarchen, Snowdonia, Wales, United Kingdom
Photo by @_belial, Instagram
I’ve made no secret of how much I love the @huaweimobileuk Mate 20 Pro. It’s fantastic to have a cameraphone to hand which isn’t restricted to 10 second exposures in “pro” mode (yes, I’m looking at you @samsungmobile Galaxy S9+!!). I’m truly stunned by how well it performs in low light. My DSLR is quaking just thinking about what the phones will be like in a few more years! This was taken at on my favourite spots in Snowdonia, Llyn y Dywarchen, near Rhyd Ddu on a beautifully clear night during the Leonid meteor shower (more of a trickle as it happens :p), you can even see one creeping into shot on the left. Yes, it’s not perfect, but damn!!, this is a phone taking this shot! #cymru #wales #snowdonia #leonids #snowdon #lake #huaweimate20pro #mobile #phone #darkness #night #lowlight #longexposure #still #stars #moonlight
