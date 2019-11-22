UPSHUR COUNTY, W. Va. - A LGBTQ children’s book has sparked controversy at a public library in West Virginia.
A patron at the Upshur County Public Library asked that the book, “Prince & Knight,” be reviewed for acceptability, WBOY-TV reported.
A library board official told WBOY-TV anyone who uses the library can ask that a book be reviewed.
Until the board meets to discuss the book, it will remain in circulation and has not been banned, the official told WBOY-TV.
