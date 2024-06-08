Liberty hand Sun first loss of WNBA season, powered by Sabrina Ionescu's 16 points

The WNBA's lone undefeated team is no more. The Connecticut Sun took their first defeat of the 2024 season, losing to the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Connecticut was the seventh team in league history to run out to a 9–0 start. The previous six teams to win their first nine games eventually advanced to the WNBA Finals, which bodes well for head coach Stephanie White's squad. The 2016 Minnesota Lynx had the WNBA's best-ever start, begining their season 13–0.

The Liberty looked like they were ready to blow out the Sun, running out to a 28–18 first quarter lead fueled by Sabrina Ionescu's 10 points (shooting 2-for-2 on three-pointers). However, Connecticut stormed back in the second, outscoring New York by 10 to tie the score at halftime, 39–39. DeWanna Bonner scored seven points in the quarter, giving her 12 to match Ionescu for the game-high at the half.

Sabrina Ionescu connects from DEEP 🎯



NYL-CON on ABC as part of WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/daO7ROVXOo — WNBA (@WNBA) June 8, 2024

After that second quarter rally, the Sun took control in the third, paced by Brionna Jones and Tyasha Harris, who each scored five points. Connecticut held a 60–57 lead. But in the fourth, Jonquel Jones asserted herself for New York, scoring four points and grabbing several key rebounds.

The Liberty were without Courtney Vandersloot, who was ruled out for personal reasons. The 14-year veteran also missed Thursday's matchup with the Atlanta Dream.

This story will be updated.