Lionel Messi scores 2 goals early for Inter Miami: Live updates from Leagues Cup action vs. Atlanta United

Lionel Messi didn’t waste any time in his first start for Inter Miami.

Messi started for the first time since joining Miami and Major League Soccer on Tuesday night, and he absolutely dominated. Messi scored twice in just 22 minutes against Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Messi scored first in the eighth minute of the match, easily putting in a shot he missed off the post to give Miami a 1-0 lead. It marked his second goal with Inter Miami following his game winner against Cruz Azul in his debut with the club last week.

Then in the 21st minute, Messi tapped in a perfect pass in the middle of the box from Robert Taylor for his second goal of the night.

Messi makes it 2-0 … and we're only 20 minutes in ‼️



Taylor then scored just before half to put Miami up 3-0 at the break.

Messi and Inter Miami are taking on a familiar MLS opponent in Atlanta in their second Leagues Cup game in group stage action. A victory at home would secure a spot for Inter Miami in the knockout round. Sergio Busquets also made his starting debut for Miami on Tuesday night.

