Little Leaguer with one arm blasts inside-the-park home run

Pete Gray made sports history when he became the first player with one arm to compete in a major league baseball game in 1945. Jim Abbott was born without his right hand and played 10 years in the majors, throwing a no-hitter in 1993.
Tommy Morrissey, an 8-year-old from Florida who was born missing most of his right arm, did something Gray never did -- he hit a home run during a game.
Last week, Morrissey visited the St. Louis Cardinals at their spring training site in Jupiter, Florida, and got some hitting tips from former player Chris Carpenter, MLB.com reported.
A week later, Morrissey parlayed that information into a solid inside-the-park home run during a Little League game, which was posted to his Instagram account.
TRENDING NOW:
It’s #openingday for my #StLouisCardinals & thanks to my recent #hitting sesh with #ChrisCarpenter at @cardinals #springtraining I stepped up and sent it to the fence. #homerun #lovemyteam #onearmgolfer plays #baseball and dreams of #cyyoung #unLIMBited #zerohandicap #keeprunning #motivation #inspiration #dontstopbelieving
It’s not his first home run. Morrissey posted another round-tripper he hit on Instagram in March 2018.
Thanks for joining us for some BP @onearmgolfer! pic.twitter.com/wNL1qY9PAw— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 27, 2019
Morrissey has already made an impact as a golfer, sharing golf tips with Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. He raises money for charity, as his UnLIMBited Foundation helps children born with partial limbs or without limbs.
He also came within 6 inches of getting a hole-in-one last July at The Cradle, in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Now, Morrissey can inspire athletes in two sports.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}