HOUSTON, Texas - Barbara Bush’s funeral arrangements are set for Saturday in Houston.
The public was invited to pay their respects at a public viewing for the former first lady from noon until midnight on Friday at St. Martin’s Church.
The private funeral service for Bush is set for noon (11 a.m. local time) Saturday at the Second Baptist Church in Houston. Attendance at the service is by invitation only.
President Donald Trump has ordered flags at the White House and on public and federal property around the United States flown at half staff this weekend in honor of Barbara Bush.
US flags to fly at half staff on day of Barbara Bush's internment, orders @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/bYWSX0MKDt— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 18, 2018
She’ll be laid to rest in College Station, Texas, next to her daughter, Robin, who died at the age of 4, according to an interview the Bushes did with CNN”s Larry King in 2004.
Among those who will be in attendance will be the former first lady's husband, former President George H.W. Bush.
Also, country and gospel vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys are expected to attend the funeral. The members of the group are lifetime friends of the Bush family.
Notable guests will include first lady Melania Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, The AP reported.
