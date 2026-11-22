A weekend of Big Ten upsets battered its teams in the latest AP Top 25, leaving UCLA as the conference's only top-10 entry in the poll with one week left in the regular season.

Georgia, Utah and Notre Dame all won to repeat as the top three teams. But changes abound from there, starting with UCLA dropping six spots to No. 10 after an 18-16 loss in triple overtime to Michigan. No. 12 Indiana also fell six spots after falling 27-24 at Washington.

Texas clocked in at No. 5., followed by Alabama, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Texas Tech and UCLA to round out the top 10. It’s the first time since 2021 that the Big Ten hasn’t had a team ranked in the top five.

See what to look for this season, read the take by a Top 25 voter and follow live analysis below.

Here’s what to know:

Rivalry week on deck

By MAURA CAREY

College football’s regular season caps off with rivalry week next week, and this one is headlined by No. 10 UCLA vs. No. 15 USC. It’s a matchup that could prove critical in the Big Ten Championship race.

UCLA, coming off a triple-overtime loss to Michigan, would punch its ticket to the Big Ten championship game with a win. USC, meanwhile, has a very slim shot at the title game, with the first hurdle being a Week 12 win against the Bruins.

USC would also need Washington to beat Oregon, Nebraska to trump Iowa and Indiana to lose to Purdue.

Other matchups that could impact teams on the CFP bubble are No. 8 Wake Forest vs. Duke, No. 9 Texas Tech vs. TCU, No. 13 Iowa vs. Nebraska and No. 14 Oregon vs. Washington.

Ask a voter: Who’s on the CFP bubble going into this week?

By TREVOR HASS

BYU, Oregon and Indiana are on the bubble heading into this week’s games.

Oregon faces the biggest challenge against a Washington team that has won four of five and is fresh off a signature victory over Indiana.

My gut is that Oregon gets it done, but this feels like a toss-up and one that could have big-picture ramifications. ___ Hass has been an AP Top 25 voter since 2020.

AP Top 25 offers a glimpse of Power Four vs. Group of Six debate

By MAURA CAREY

Five 7-4 teams, all out of playoff contention, made the rankings this week: No. 19 Oklahoma, No. 20 Florida, No. 23 Ole Miss, No. 24 Missouri and No. 25 Ohio State.

Their inclusion could offer some insight into how college football experts weigh four-loss SEC and Big Ten teams against Group of Six teams with better records. That will be one of the biggest questions surrounding next season’s 24-team CFP expansion.

The first team out of this week’s rankings was New Mexico, which leads the Mountain West at 9-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Also outside the rankings but receiving votes was American Conference leader UTSA (9-2, 6-1).

Texas breaks into the top five

Texas cracked the top five for the first time since early October after a convincing 45-3 win over Arkansas moved them up three spots in this week’s AP Top 25.

Arch Manning completed 84% of his passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also kicked off the Longhorns’ scoring for the day with a three-yard rushing touchdown in a strong Senior Day performance.

The win was enough to convince AP voters to put the Longhorns at No. 5, which is where the selection committee ranked them last week.

Ask a voter: Favorites for the Heisman Trophy?

By TREVOR HASS

Jeremiah Smith is the clear favorite and should win the award barring a surprising twist. I would personally put CJ Carr second and Darian Mensah third.

Devon Dampier absolutely deserves consideration, but he has eight interceptions, while Carr has three and Mensah four.

Carr currently has the fifth-best odds, but in my opinion, he should have the second-best odds.

Miami dodges upset and improves to No. 4

By MAURA CAREY

Miami earned its highest ranking since Nov. 1, coming in at No. 4 in this week’s AP Top 25.

A much different outcome nearly unfolded, however, as Virginia Tech led 20-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Miami’s defense stepped up, holding the Hokies to a three-and-out, a turnover on downs and just one first down in the fourth quarter.

Mark Fletcher put the Canes ahead with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, ending the day with 63 rushing yards and three rushing scores.

Rankings shift for the Big Ten

A loss to Michigan spoiled UCLA’s undefeated season and knocked the previously ranked No. 4 team in the AP Top 25 to No. 10.

The Bruins (10-1) weren’t the only Big Ten team on the move. Indiana fell six spots to No. 12 after a loss to Washington, and Ohio State just barely retained its ranked status, dropping nine spots to No. 25.

Iowa and Oregon held steady at No. 13 and No. 14 despite double-digit wins. USC was the sole Big Ten team to improve in the rankings, moving up to No. 15.

Ask a voter: Break down the Group of Six

By TREVOR HASS

Deciding where to put teams like Liberty is one of the trickier parts of filling out this poll weekly.

Because Liberty was ranked No. 22 in the overall Top 25 and they took care of Western Kentucky with ease, I moved them up to No. 19 this week. The Flames’ only loss came to a strong James Madison team in Week 1, and they have steamrolled most of their opponents since.

Would they beat Ole Miss or Florida? It’s highly doubtful.

But should they be ranked higher in the Top 25? Yes, because they only have one loss and have dominated in the process.

Of course, strength of schedule matters, but I also really value how many losses a team has when I fill out my poll.

AP Top 25 temperature check

By MAURA CAREY

Heating up: No. 4 Miami, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 11 BYU, No. 15 USC, No. 16 Arizona, No. 17 Houston, No. 18 Louisville, No. 19 Oklahoma, No. 20 Florida, No. 21 Liberty, No. 23 Ole Miss and No. 24 Missouri.

Cooling down: No. 10 UCLA, No. 12 Indiana, No. 22 Boise State, No. 25 Ohio State, Kentucky (OUT), Memphis (OUT).

Holding steady: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 13 Iowa, No. 14 Oregon.

Ask a voter: Why is Alabama still ahead of Tennessee?

By TREVOR HASS

Very fair question, and I could see how that would be upsetting as a Tennessee fan (or just a fan of fairness).

But Tennessee lost to South Carolina, whereas Alabama has only lost to two of the top teams — including current No. 1 Georgia by 3 points.

Head-to-head matters, but it’s not the only factor when determining where teams should go.

Georgia, Utah, Notre Dame hold steady at 1, 2 and 3

By MAURA CAREY

Georgia held onto its No. 1 ranking for the third week in a row after cruising past South Carolina on Saturday night. It’s the fourth week overall that the Bulldogs topped the poll.

The 9-0 Utes, following a late surge to beat TCU 38-17, came in again at No. 2. Utah received 12 first-place votes this week.

Notre Dame retained its No. 3 ranking after a 27-3 win over a once-ranked SMU team.

Utah and Georgia both clinched conference championship game appearances on Saturday. It’s Utah’s first trip to the title game since joining the conference in 2024.

Ask a voter: Can the Big Ten clinch a fourth straight national championship?

By TREVOR HASS

I personally think Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas have the best chance to win it all, in that order.

I would say Oregon, Indiana, and Iowa have the best chance to win it all out of the Big Ten, in that order, but I wouldn’t bank on any. It’s not even a guarantee that each school will make it.

Oregon is peaking at the right time, but it has a long path ahead of it to have a chance.

Moving on up

By MAURA CAREY

Sixteen of 25 teams moved up in this week’s poll, largely due to stumbles in the top 10 from previously ranked No. 4 UCLA and then-No. 6 Indiana. UCLA dropped to No. 10 and Indiana dropped to No. 12, boosting No. 4 Miami, No. 6 Alabama and No. 11 BYU each by one spot. No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Wake Forest and No. 9 Texas Tech each moved up two spaces.

In the lower half of the poll, No. 15 USC, No. 16 Arizona, No. 17 Houston, No. 18 Louisville and No. 20 Florida each moved up three spots.

How the votes are counted

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

For decades, voters called, emailed and faxed their votes to the AP and ballots were tabulated by hand.

Now voting happens online, and the count is automated first before AP checks for miscues.

The poll operates on a 1-to-25-point system, with the No. 1 team receiving 25 points down to the 25th team receiving 1 point. In between, the poll lists the teams with the most points from 24 down to 2. Teams that receive votes but not enough to make the top 25 are noted separately.

AP Top 25 rankings

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami (Fla.)

5. Texas

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Wake Forest

9. Texas Tech

10. UCLA

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Louisville

19. Oklahoma

20. Florida

21. Liberty

22. Boise State

23. Mississippi

24. Missouri

25. Ohio State

Who’s at risk this week?

By MAURA CAREY

Ohio State could be knocked out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2011 after a loss to Nebraska dropped them to 7-4.

That would mean Ohio State and Michigan’s annual rivalry, dubbed “The Game,” would be between unranked teams for the first time since 1987.

Kentucky could also be on its way out after three straight losses, going from a top-contending SEC team to one of six 7-4 teams in the conference. Missouri beat Kentucky 28-14 on Saturday behind a four-touchdown performance from quarterback Austin Simmons.

Bad news for Boise State

Boise State’s path to the College Football Playoff looked as simple as winning out, but that didn’t come to pass. The Broncos fell 22-20 to San Diego State on Saturday night.

Aztecs kicker Cooper DiLeva hit the game-winning field goal as the clock expired to give Boise State its second loss of the season.

That could open up the playoff picture in the Group of Six, where the highest-ranked team is owed a spot in the 12-team playoff. Boise State was the highest — and only — ranked team by the CFP last week, while the AP Top 25 had Liberty at No. 22 and Memphis at No. 24.

BYU pulls it out against Kansas

No. 12 BYU (9-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) narrowly won what could have been a playoff-shattering loss to Kansas. They were one of the only ranked teams to escape overtime with a success story on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas threw the first punch in overtime as quarterback Isaiah Marshall ran it in for a 10-yard touchdown. The Cougars responded with a rushing touchdown of their own. Both teams found the end zone a second time, sending the game to a two-point conversion battle in triple-overtime, where BYU prevailed.

The Cougars remains in the thick of the playoff race with this week’s 31-29 win.

Saturday proves a tough day for top-ranked Big Ten teams

UCLA wasn’t the only ranked Big Ten team to stumble this weekend.

No. 6 Indiana (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 8 CFP) came up short when a game-tying 37-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Washington's Drew Azzopardi, carrying the Huskies to a 27-24 overtime win.

Former front-runner Ohio State fell 31-28 to Nebraska on the road and dropped to 7-4 just days after surging six spots to No. 14 in the latest CFP rankings. The Buckeyes had been clinging to a glimmer of playoff hope with three losses, but a fourth slams that door shut.

It was Nebraska’s first win against a Top 25 team in more than 10 years, ending a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

Conference championship pictures come into focus

While Week 12 results leave the Big Ten in a four-team race to Lucas Oil Stadium, the three other Power Four conferences have their title game matchups either set or nearly settled.

No. 2 Utah pulled away late on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a 38-17 win over TCU.

No. 1 Georgia will compete in its sixth consecutive SEC title game after a 34-6 win against South Carolina. The Bulldogs will aim to win their third straight in the final edition of the SEC championship game on Dec. 5.

And as expected, No. 5 Miami and No. 10 Wake Forest will meet for a second time this season in the ACC title game.

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