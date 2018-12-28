Sears plans to close 80 more stores in March, according to a report from CNBC.
Sears says it's closing 80 more stores in March, faces possible liquidation https://t.co/EIbglZ4w1m— CNBC (@CNBC) December 28, 2018
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Company officials told employees they expect to begin liquidation sales at the to-be-closed stores in two weeks, CNBC reported.
Two local locations were on the updated list:
- KMart store in West View
- Sears store on Route 30 in Greensburg
Check back for updates to this developing story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers sign kicker Matt McCrane, place Chris Boswell on IR list
- Child safe, man in custody after abduction in O'hara Township
- 40-year-old Doritos bag found during nature trail cleanup
- VIDEO: Woman wants back dog that went missing, was adopted by someone else
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}