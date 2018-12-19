Lonely veteran flooded with Christmas cards after pizza shop's social post

TOLEDO, Ohio - Glenn Tesnow has checked his mailbox twice daily the last few weeks, hoping for Christmas cards.
Each day, the 97-year-old has found none.
That is, until the staff at Sloopy’s shared his story Thursday on social media, hoping to bring some holiday cheer to the World War II veteran.
“We all may not be here today in this Holiday season if it was not for the great men and (women) alike who gave (their) lives serving our country so we can live the lives we have today,” the restaurant posted.
Since the post, cards and even some gifts have arrived for Tesnow, WTOL reported.
He has even become somewhat of a celebrity around town.
“He goes to the store and people stop and want to take pictures with him. He says he can’t go anywhere,” Kevin Knecht, of Sloopy’s, told WTOL. “They went to the Toledo Zoo and people were stopping to take pictures with him.”
