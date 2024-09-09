Longtime Mets star, team Hall of Famer Ed Kranepool dies at 79

New York Mets Hall of Famer Ed Kranepool died on Sunday, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

He was 79. Kranepool, who is the longest-tenured Mets player in team history, experienced cardiac arrest while at his home in Boca Raton, Florida.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mets Hall of Famer Ed Kranepool.



Kranepool made his debut with the Mets in 1962 when he was just 17 years old. Though Kranepool appeared in just a handful of games that season, the team lost a Major League Baseball record 120 games. Kranepool was among the surviving members of that team who was asked about this season's Chicago White Sox last month , who are threatening their infamous record.

"I feel sorry for them," he said . "Better them than me."

Thankfully for Kranepool, that was as bad as it got. The first baseman earned his first and only All-Star nod during the 1965 season and then helped lead the franchise to a World Series title in 1969. Kranepool hit a home run in Game 3 of the World Series that year, too.

Kranepool spent 18 seasons with the Mets, and made it back to the World Series in 1973, before he retired after the 1979 season. He finished with a career batting average of .261 and hit 118 home runs and 614 RBI.

Kranepool appeared in 1,853 career games with the Mets which is the most in team history. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 1990. Kranepool, who went to high school in the Bronx, received a kidney transplant in 2019 and battled diabetes in recent years.