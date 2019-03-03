Los Angeles woman gets 15 years for beating elderly man with brick

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles woman has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for beating a 91-year-old man with a brick last summer.
Laquisha Jones, 30, pleaded no contest Dec. 27 to one count of elder abuse as part of a plea deal, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in state prison.
Jones attacked the man without provocation, beating him with a brick July 4 in a street of the Willowbrook neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
The victim, identified as Rodolfo Rodriguez, had been visiting relatives and stepped outside to take a walk when the attack happened, KTLA-TV reported. Rodriguez’s family said the attack started when Jones confronted him for bumping into her daughter, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Witness Misbel Borjas told the Los Angeles Times shortly after the attack that she was passing in a car at the time of the attack and saw Jones pushing Rodriguez.
“She was yelling at him, ‘Go back to your country,’ or ‘Go back to Mexico,’” Borjas said. “It was racist.”
Rodriguez was left bloodied and bruised on the sidewalk, authorities said. He was treated at a hospital for a broken cheekbone, his family told the Los Angeles Times.
Jones fled after the attack and was arrested six days later.
Jones was initially charged with attempted murder, but that charge was dropped with the plea deal, according to prosecutors and Los Angeles County Superior Court records.
