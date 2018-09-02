Lost sea lion found roaming Alaska roadway

SITKA, Alaska - A large sea lion that appears to be frightened and confused is hiding out in a wooded area after being found wandering along a roadway early Friday morning, officials said.
“He appears to be frightened and confused, and he’s been sort of hiding out in the bushes a little bit. At this point we are taking a wait-and-see approach and hoping that he finds his way back to the water by himself once things calm down a little bit,” Julie Speegle, with the National Marine Fisheries Service, told KCAW. “There is still the possibility of using some approved hazing practices to encourage him in the right direction if the need arises.”
Eric Radziukinas captured video of the sea lion around 2:30 a.m. during his drive home from a shift at a hospital, KCAW reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police look for elderly woman suffering from dementia
- For Diehl-Armstrong, pizza bomber case is 'sad epitaph'
- Steelers surprise by axing QB Jones in roster cuts
- WATCH: Senator John McCain's Daughter, Meghan McCain, Gives Emotional Tribute to Her Father
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Speegle said it is a sub-adult male. Full grown Steller sea lions can weigh up to 2,500 pounds.
VIDEO: Authorities are taking a “wait-and-see” approach with a large sea lion that was discovered early Friday morning (8-31-18) in the roadway near Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital in Sitka.... https://t.co/quMEAmz683— Raven Radio (@ravenradio) September 1, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Police look for elderly woman suffering from dementia
- For Diehl-Armstrong, pizza bomber case is 'sad epitaph'
- Steelers surprise by axing QB Jones in roster cuts
- WATCH: Senator John McCain's Daughter, Meghan McCain, Gives Emotional Tribute to Her Father
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}