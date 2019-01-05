0 Louis C.K. appears to mock Parkland high school shooting survivors in leaked audio

Louis C.K. is facing renewed criticism after audio appeared online over the weekend of the comedian apparently mocking survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting during a comedy set in New York earlier this month.

The recording, which included only sound, appeared Sunday on YouTube, though it was later removed, The Associated Press reported.

“You went to a high school where kids got shot, why does that mean I have to listen to you?” C.K., 51, says in the clip, according to CNN. “Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I’ve got to listen to you talking?”

James Dulce, owner of the Governor’s Comedy Club on Long Island in New York, confirmed to NBC News that the audio clip posted online Sunday was taken at the club.

“Louis did six shows for me in about eight or nine days,” Dolce told the news network. “Every performance was left with standing (ovations). … Some things can be taken out of context and sound different than when you’re listening to the entire set and you get the full understanding.”

Survivors of the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which claimed 17 lives, and other entertainers took to social media to criticize C.K. for his choice of material.

“This hacky, unfunny, shallow routine is just a symptom of how people are afraid to feel empathy,” director Judd Apatow wrote in a tweet. “It’s much easier to laugh at our most vulnerable than to look at their pain directly & show them love and concern. Louis CK is all fear and bitterness now. He can’t look inward.”

Parkland survivor Kyra Parrow wrote on Twitter in response to the audio clip, “Louis C.K, although taking jello shots & eating mushrooms might have been ideal for you when you were 18, that is not the luxury that we have after having to see our friends and classmates in caskets because of preventable gun violence.”

Another Parkland survivor, Aalayah Eastmond, wrote, “Since you like making fun of me and other Parkland survivors behind closed doors, I'm right here if you want to talk. Just try to keep it in your pants, ok?”

C.K. has kept a low profile since admitting last year to sexual misconduct after several women accused him of sexual harassment and abuse.

He has been making unannounced appearances at comedy clubs since at least August, according to the AP.

