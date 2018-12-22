0 Louisiana cop arrested on 40 counts of animal sex abuse

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Louisiana police officer turned himself in Wednesday on warrants alleging he had sex multiple times with an animal and filmed himself doing it.

Terry Yetman, 38, of Bossier City, is charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts with an animal and 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by filming sexual acts with an animal, according to the Louisiana State Police. Yetman was booked into the Bossier Max Correctional Center.

A news release indicated that state troopers began an investigation in August after receiving a tip. The investigation led to a search warrant for electronic devices belonging to a Bossier City police officer.

Those devices belonged to Yetman, the news release said. Investigators found evidence of animal sex pornography on the devices.

Investigators did not specify what species of animal was involved or if multiple animals were abused.

Yetman surrendered after learning of the warrants, the news release said. He is being held in lieu of $350,000 bond.

Additional charges are possible.

Yetman was one of two officers honored in October for their “outstanding effort over the year to champion the protective rights of domestic violence victims and their families,” according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was a recipient of the 2018 Trey Hutchison Award, which is named for a Bossier City policeman killed in August 2004 as he responded to a domestic violence call.

KSLA in Shreveport reported that Yetman, who became an officer with the Bossier City Police Department in 2014, was placed on paid administrative leave in November, when department officials learned of the state police investigation. He will remain on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, the news station said.

The crime of sexual abuse of an animal fell under Louisiana’s statute regarding crimes against nature until earlier this year, when a bill signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards was enacted to clarify and strengthen the state’s laws against bestiality. According to the bill, a person who commits sexual abuse of an animal faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

Anyone who commits a second or subsequent offense faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

