Luka Dončić threw his phone and cracked it after learning Mavericks traded him to Lakers

Luka Dončić reacted like most Dallas Mavericks fans upon hearing that he'd been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was extremely upset.

Dončić's emotions from that shocking Saturday night on Feb. 1 are apparent on the iPhone he still carries with him. Upon learning he'd been traded, Dončić threw his phone after the call ended. Dončić's manager, Lara Beth Seager, showed the souvenir from that night during an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews.

The phone, which apparently didn't have a protective case on it. appears to have a piece chipped away from the top with a crack running down the back. However, Dončić didn't get rid of the damaged phone.

For this first time since being traded, Luka Doncic sits down for a wide-ranging one-on-one interview. And he brought a souvenir with him from the moment he found out.



I appreciate Luka’s candor, vulnerability, and trusting us to really open up. Catch our full conversation on… pic.twitter.com/CJ65pGPpE0 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 18, 2025

"Yeah, it still works," Dončić said when asked if he still uses the phone. But it may also have some emotional significance as a memento, as well.

Several other phones may have been damaged from being thrown in rage or dropped in shock — whether by fans, media or perhaps Dončić's suddenly former Mavericks teammates — when news alerts of the blockbuster trade popped up on notifications.

The cracked phone represents the emotions Dončić experienced upon having his NBA career and life disrupted. He was surely experiencing disbelief. Perhaps he felt rejected. The superstar's emotions were on full display Dončić returned to Dallas with the Lakers on April 10 and he couldn't hold back tears as a tribute video played during pregame introductions.

Luka Doncic with @malika_andrews about being a Los Angeles Laker and playing with LeBron James 👀



"I mean, it's LeBron." 😅 pic.twitter.com/H4UssF3XSk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 18, 2025

Above all, Dončić may have felt betrayed. During their interview, Andrews mentioned how important loyalty is to him, calling a "key tenet" of who he is, and being traded certainly runs contrary to that.

In 28 regular season games with the Lakers, Dončić led the team in scoring with 28.2 points per game. He also averaged 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists while shooting 38% on 269 3-point attempts, helping the Lakers to finish as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers begin their first-round NBA playoff series versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday with Game 1 scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.