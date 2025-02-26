Luka Dončić's first game against the Dallas Mavericks drew 2.5 million viewers, among most-watched this season

A massive number of NBA fans tuned in to watch Luka Dončić's first matchup against his former team on Tuesday night.

About 2.5 million viewers watched Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-99 at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, TNT announced on Wednesday afternoon. That made it the most-watched regular season game on the network so far this season outside of opening night. It was also the most-watched regular season game streamed on Max. The game peaked at about 2.9 million viewers.

TNT Sports' networks and platforms powered record-setting audiences for the highly-anticipated @dallasmavs-@Lakers showdown last night. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/y1qqfnrQ2s — TNT Sports U.S. PR (@TNTSportsUS) February 26, 2025

By comparison, the NBA Finals averaged about 11.3 million viewers last summer. The NBA’s Christmas Day slate averaged 5.25 million viewers per game in the United States this season, too.

It's no surprise that so many people wanted to watch Tuesday night's game in Los Angeles, considering the trade that went down just a few weeks prior. The Mavericks stunned the NBA world by dealing Dončić for Anthony Davis, which reportedly left Dončić furious . He stared down the Mavericks' bench after making one of his first 3-pointers in the game on Tuesday, and fans at one point broke out in a huge "Thank you, Nico" chant at Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

Dončić finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in the Lakers’ eight-point win.

"The closure is going to take awhile, I think," Dončić said. "I don't know, it's just not ideal. Like I said, I'm glad this game is over. There was a lot of emotions. It will go, little by little. Every day is better."

Dončić's first return trip to Dallas is set for April 9. Regardless of what happens between now and then throughout the league, Mavericks fans — who have been livid at Harrison for even making the deal in the first place — are sure to show out. Ratings for that game, based on Tuesday’s numbers, will almost certainly follow suit