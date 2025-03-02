Magic's Jalen Suggs to undergo surgery on left knee, leaving recovery timeline unclear

As the Orlando Magic make a push towards the postseason, star guard Jalen Suggs will be on the sidelines for a while. The Magic announced Sunday that Suggs will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to remove a cartilage fragment.

The team had announced Friday that Suggs would be out indefinitely with the injury. Orlando did not provide a timeline to the guard's return to the court, saying that it will depend on how the rehabilitation process goes, but that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Jalen Suggs will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee.



His return to the court will depend on how he responds to post-operative treatment and rehabilitation.



Suggs has only played in 35 games this season due to a slew of injuries. The 23-year-old guard worked his way back to the court after suffering a back injury, but injured his left thigh in his first game back on Jan. 25.

During the process of building back to a return, Suggs alerted the Magic staff to discomfort in knee. Further imaging revealed an injury at his trochlea, the groove where the kneecap sits at the end of the femur.

Suggs, in his fourth year in the league, had been averaging 16.2 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season.

It's been a tough year for the Magic, who have dealt with injuries to the team's core players all season. Stars Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero both missed time with oblique injuries, while bench player Moritz Wagner suffered a season-ending ACL tear in December. Banchero, Suggs and Franz Wagner — Orlando's core — only played six games together this season as a result of the injuries.

The Magic are currently 29-32, currently sitting in the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Orlando, who has lost three of its last four games, returns to action on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.