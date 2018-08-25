  • Man, 72, waves gun at high school dance because of loud music

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    THATCHER, Ariz. - A 72-year-old Arizona man is accused of bringing a gun to a high school dance because he was upset about the loud music, KNXV reported.

    Robert Layton was arrested Friday night after he appeared at the dance in the parking lot of Thatcher High School, where 150 students had assembled, and waved a 9mm handgun and assaulted a staff member,The Arizona Republic reported.

    The incident happened about 11:45 p.m., Thatcher police Chief Shaffen Woods said.

    Layton told officers he was upset about the loud music and wanted to shut it down, KNXV reported.

    Witnesses told police that Layton was wrestled to the ground by the disc jockey who was playing the music, the television station reported.

    Layton was arrested and taken to a hospital to treat minor injuries, the Republic reported. He was to be booked into the Graham County Jail after he was evaluated, police said.

     

