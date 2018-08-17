  • Man, 98, walks nearly 6 miles to visit paralyzed wife in hospital

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Luther Younger walks everywhere.

    For the past two weeks, the 98-year-old Korean War veteran has walked about 6 miles each way to visit his wife of 50 years, who is paralyzed and at the hospital, Spectrum News Rochester reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “I ain’t nothing without my wife,” Younger told Spectrum New Rochester. “It’s been a rough pull. It’s been tough.”

    TRENDING NOW:

    He was walking in the rain Tuesday when he got help from a passerby.

    “I had to pick him up and I couldn’t be one of the ones who would just drive by,” Dan Bookhard told Spectrum News Rochester.

    Younger’s kids said walking is a way of life for their father.

    “My dad’s always walked. He says he does it to stay alive,” Luthta Younger told Spectrum News Rochester. “He still says, ‘Nope I have to get out there to my wife. I have to go.’”

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories