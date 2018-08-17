Man, 98, walks nearly 6 miles to visit paralyzed wife in hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Luther Younger walks everywhere.
For the past two weeks, the 98-year-old Korean War veteran has walked about 6 miles each way to visit his wife of 50 years, who is paralyzed and at the hospital, Spectrum News Rochester reported.
“I ain’t nothing without my wife,” Younger told Spectrum New Rochester. “It’s been a rough pull. It’s been tough.”
Luther Younger and his wife, Waverly, have been married more than 50 years. Due to health issues, she's been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. Even in the rain, he walks to be by her side. pic.twitter.com/O1NbFS9hOP— Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) August 17, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Slain Colorado mother painted rosy picture of married life
- Warrant issued for man's arrest in connection with deadly shooting inside local bar
- Baby in car when police seize gun, drugs following chase
- VIDEO: Nearly dozen vehicles struck by suspected drunken driver
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
He was walking in the rain Tuesday when he got help from a passerby.
“I had to pick him up and I couldn’t be one of the ones who would just drive by,” Dan Bookhard told Spectrum News Rochester.
Younger’s kids said walking is a way of life for their father.
“My dad’s always walked. He says he does it to stay alive,” Luthta Younger told Spectrum News Rochester. “He still says, ‘Nope I have to get out there to my wife. I have to go.’”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}