Man abducts 15 year old after stabbing 4 members of her family, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. - Police in Newnan, Georgia, said a man abducted a teenager Friday night after stabbing four members of her family.
Newnan police said Adrian J. Garcia-Zamarron, 22, had a violent altercation with the family of Amanda Ornelas, 15, before abducting her, WSB reported.
Ornelas was taken from a home on Temple Avenue.
On Saturday morning, police issued a Levi's Call and an Amber Alert for Ornelas.
TRENDING NOW:
- Skylights 2018: Week 0 high school football scores
- 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend
- Mother charged with homicide after fentanyl allegedly found in toddler's sippy cup
- VIDEO: Woman taken to hospital after home invasion
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Police said Garcia-Zamarron left the Newnan area with Ornelas in a white convertible, possibly a BMW.
Ornelas is described as a Hispanic female, who is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, flip-flips and a black long-sleeve shirt. The shirt has the phrase “bad habit” printed in white letters on the front.
Police said Garcia-Zamarron should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police are working to get warrants for aggravated assault and kidnapping.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}