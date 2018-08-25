  • Man abducts 15 year old after stabbing 4 members of her family, police say

    By: WSBTV.com

    NEWNAN, Ga. - Police in Newnan, Georgia, said a man abducted a teenager Friday night after stabbing four members of her family.

    Newnan police said Adrian J. Garcia-Zamarron, 22, had a violent altercation with the family of Amanda Ornelas, 15, before abducting her, WSB reported.

    Ornelas was taken from a home on Temple Avenue. 

    On Saturday morning, police issued a Levi's Call and an Amber Alert for Ornelas. 

    Police said Garcia-Zamarron left the Newnan area with Ornelas in a white convertible, possibly a BMW. 

    Ornelas is described as a Hispanic female, who is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair.

    She was last seen wearing blue jeans, flip-flips and a black long-sleeve shirt. The shirt has the phrase “bad habit” printed in white letters on the front. 

    Police said Garcia-Zamarron should be considered armed and dangerous. 

    Police are working to get warrants for aggravated assault and kidnapping. 

     
     

