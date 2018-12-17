Man accused of biting 2 toddlers dozens of times

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of biting two toddlers dozens of times over a three-month span, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Rashawn Davis, of Tarpon Springs, was arrested on two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Davis was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Detectives also arrested the mother of the children, Andrea Fulton, 25, and charged her with two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm, WFTS reported.
According to authorities, Davis beat and bit the two boys -- ages 2 and 3 -- from June through August, the Times reported.
Fulton knew about the abuse but did not intervene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
On Aug. 20, Fulton’s four children -- ages 1, 2, 3 and 6 -- were taken from her home by child protection investigators because of “domestic-related issues” involving Davis, who is the father of the 1-year-old child, the newspaper reported.
Detectives said medical personnel examining the children found multiple bite marks and long linear scars on two of them, BayNews 9 reported.
Investigators said the 2-year-old boy had suffered more than 35 lacerations and eight bite marks on his back, buttocks and facial cheek, the Times reported. The 3-year-old boy had one circular bite mark on a buttock, the newspaper reported.
Detectives took dental impressions of Davis and Fulton, and investigator determined that the bite marks were Davis’, BayNews 9 reported.
Davis admitted to deputies that he bit the 2-year-old old numerous times “out of frustration,” the Times reported, citing the Sheriff’s Office report.
