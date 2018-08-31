Man accused of giving girlfriend 'wet willy' arrested

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is facing charges after he was accused of becoming belligerently drunk earlier this month and giving his 53-year-old girlfriend a “wet willy,” according to court records and reports.
Authorities in St. Lucie County, Florida, arrested Joseph Sireci, 47, after the Aug. 15 incident, court records show. His girlfriend said in a victim statement filed in court that she knew Sireci was drunk when he called her at work to demand that she order him a pizza. When she got home, she found him drunk on her living room floor, she said.
In a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, authorities said that later, when the victim and her daughter decided to leave the home for another, Sireci tagged along. In a victim statement, she said he refused to get out of her vehicle and that he became more drunk while at the house.
She and Sireci argued over the radio volume on their way back to their shared home, the victim said. During the ride, Sireci wet his finger and stuck it in the victim’s ear, giving her a “wet willy,” the Herald reported.
Jail records show Sireci was booked into jail on the night of Aug. 15 on one count of second-degree battery domestic violence.
