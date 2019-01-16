Man accused of setting estranged wife on fire

An Ohio man accused of attempting to kill his estranged wife twice was indicted Jan. 9.
According to The Toledo Blade, Alonzo Irelan, 40, is facing multiple charges, including two felony counts of attempting to commit murder.
Lucas County prosecutors said the first alleged incident unfolded on Dec. 8, 2018, when employees at a mechanic shop found a hose leading to the passenger compartment in Irelan’s wife’s car, which could’ve caused carbon monoxide poisoning.
Assistant county prosecutor Rebecca Facey told The Blade Irelan’s wife then filed for a civil protection order.
The second alleged incident occurred on Jan. 5 as the woman was dropping off their children at Irelan’s house. Prosecutors said Irelan poured gasoline on the woman while she was in her vehicle and threw an apparent lighter at her.
Witnesses told authorities the woman was able to put the flames out by rolling around. She suffered severe facial burns, according to The Blade.
Lucas County prosecutors reportedly filed an acceleration against Irelan, known as Judy’s Law. The legislation “imposes longer prison sentences on attackers who intentionally disfigure their victims by using accelerants to set them on fire,” according to WKSU.
