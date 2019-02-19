Man accused of sexually assaulting teen babysitter

CHANDLER, Ariz. - An Arizona man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he hired to babysit his daughter, KNXV reported.
Joseph Sisemore, 41, of Chandler, faces 11 counts of sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Arizona Republic. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, the newspaper reported.
According to police, Sisemore hired the teen to babysit his 10-year-old daughter in November 2018. Officials alleged that Sisemore had more than 20 inappropriate encounters with the teen at the man’s home, KNXV reported.
Sisemore was arrested while walking out of a local drug store after purchasing a morning-after pill for the victim, Chandler Police Detective Seth Tyler told the Republic.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}