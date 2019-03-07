Man accused of stabbing service dog more than 100 times

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An Arizona man is behind bars after police said he stabbed his service dog at least 100 times, killing the golden retriever.
According to KNXV-TV, Jacob Bushkin, 27, of Scottsdale, was arrested last week and charged with animal cruelty and killing a service animal.
On Feb. 25, Bushkin reportedly called his family to say the 4-year-old dog, Cub, had died. Relatives went to the home and discovered Cub's body in the garbage, police said.
Relatives took the body to a local vet, who called police after determining that the dog had suffered multiple stab wounds and a sliced throat, KNXV reported.
Bushkin was jailed on $300,000 bond, the Arizona Republic reported.
