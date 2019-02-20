Man admits to pushing victim into train, says ‘I don't regret a thing'

DALLAS - A Dallas man has admitted to pushing another man underneath a train, injuring him. He told one media outlet he doesn’t regret his actions, but appeared to express regret in other interviews.
Anthony Davis, 27, is charged with aggravated assault from the incident on Monday, Feb. 11, at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit station.
“I don't regret a thing," Davis told WFAA-TV in a recent interview.
However, Davis told KTVT-TV that he’s sorry for his actions and hopes the victim can forgive him.
Juan Carlos Suarez Diaz said he was hit from behind and knocked to the tracks while waiting for a train, KTVT-TV reported. Diaz became trapped under a railcar. He survived but broke both his legs and suffered internal injuries.
Davis said he hit Diaz because he was arguing with a DART employee. However, other witnesses said it was Davis who was arguing with the employee, media outlets reported.
“I saw a guy who was arguing with a female DART attendant and then basically I hit the guy and he fell under the train and I ran,” Davis told KTVT-TV. “I just seen him arguing with a woman and that’s how the whole occasion started.”
Davis admitted to being under the influence of marijuana and alcohol when the incident happened.
"It caused me to have that rage," Davis told WFAA-TV of the drugs and alcohol.
The victim is still hospitalized and is recovering from his injuries, WFAA-TV reported.
