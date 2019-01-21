Man angry over wait for McDonald's French fries throws hot coffee at worker

CAMDEN, S.C. - South Carolina authorities have arrested a man accused of throwing hot coffee in the face of a young McDonald’s worker in Camden last month after he became angry over a delay in his French fries order.
Police issued a warrant for Joshua Emery Noel on Jan. 11 and said Noel turned himself in Tuesday, according to WISTV.
Noel was arrested and jailed on a $7,500 bond, WIS reported.
He’s facing second-degree assault and battery charges over the incident, which was captured on McDonald’s drive-thru window security camera.
The worker was just 16 years old.
