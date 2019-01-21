  • Man angry over wait for McDonald's French fries throws hot coffee at worker

    CAMDEN, S.C. - South Carolina authorities have arrested a man accused of throwing hot coffee in the face of a young McDonald’s worker in Camden last month after he became angry over a delay in his French fries order.

    Police issued a warrant for Joshua Emery Noel on Jan. 11 and said Noel turned himself in Tuesday, according to WISTV.

    Noel was arrested and jailed on a $7,500 bond, WIS reported.

    He’s facing second-degree assault and battery charges over the incident, which was captured on McDonald’s drive-thru window security camera.

    The worker was just 16 years old. 

     
     

