Man arrested after asking deputies to jump-start stolen car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A man who had stolen a car was arrested after he approached South Carolina deputies Thursday asking for help to jump-start the vehicle.
Two Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies were checking on a drug complaint when Justin Comer, 22, walked up to them asking for help getting a 2006 Chrysler 300C started, WSPA reported.
Comer led deputies to a property where the car was parked. The engine turned over after a few minutes, but by then deputies had grown skeptical after noticing Comer had a car key that was broken at the end.
They asked Comer for proof of ownership of the vehicle, which had a paper car dealer tag.
Deputies learned the vehicle was stolen, and Comer was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘I may go vomit': Judge sickened by images of 4-year-old's death
- Kiss controversy solved: Hershey says tips will return to chocolate candies
- Watch: Oregon policeman cleared in recorded killing of armed middle school dad
- VIDEO: Florida School Bus Driver Saves Kids After Vehicle Catches Fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}