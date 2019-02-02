  • Man arrested after asking deputies to jump-start stolen car

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A man who had stolen a car was arrested after he approached South Carolina deputies Thursday asking for help to jump-start the vehicle.

    Two Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies were checking on a drug complaint when Justin Comer, 22, walked up to them asking for help getting a 2006 Chrysler 300C started, WSPA reported.

    Comer led deputies to a property where the car was parked. The engine turned over after a few minutes, but by then deputies had grown skeptical after noticing Comer had a car key that was broken at the end.

    They asked Comer for proof of ownership of the vehicle, which had a paper car dealer tag.

    Deputies learned the vehicle was stolen, and Comer was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

